|
|
William Bonneau Stuart
Montgomery - William Bonneau Stuart, 60, of Montgomery, died peacefully at home on August 21, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mose Wadsworth Stuart, III and Eva Stuckey Stuart. Bill is survived by his brothers, Mose Wadsworth Stuart, IV (Monette) and Forrest Murray Stuart (Pam) and by his nephews, Mose Wadsworth Stuart, V and Murray Campbell Stuart and by nieces, Emily Margaret Stuart and Katelyn Murray Stuart. Bill loved his family very much and especially enjoyed time with his nieces and nephews. Bill also enjoyed constructing and flying radio controlled model airplanes, a hobby to which he was introduced by his father.
There will be a committal service at Christchurch Anglican, 8800 Vaughn Road in Montgomery on Saturday, August 24 at 11:00 AM in the church columbarium. Because of Bill's love for dogs, the family asks that donations in his memory be made to the Montgomery Humane Society, 1150 John Overton Drive, Montgomery, Alabama 36110.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Aug. 24, 2019