William Claude Bullard
August 16, 1950 - December 7, 2019
Claude, 69, of Montgomery, AL passed away on December 7, 2019 following a long battle with cancer.
Claude was a proud Vietnam veteran, who enjoyed life by his own rules. He will be remembered as a strong, loving father, "Pops", brother, and friend.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Bobbie Nell Culver Deavers, the only father he ever knew, John Charles Deavers Sr., and a son-in-law, Trey Bryan.
He is survived by two daughters, Leslie Renee Bryan and Kimberly Margo Bullard; son, Jonathan Cole Bullard (Rebekah); grandchildren, Austin Harley and Dustin Andrew Davis, Alora Rose and Brian Austin Cody, Janie Nicole, Jessi Raye, and Allie Joyce Bullard; great-grandchildren, Hudson Woodrow and Raiden Elwood Davis; brothers, Bennie Frank Boddie (Sandra), John Charles Deavers Jr. (Anita), and James Everett Deavers (Susan); sisters, Rebecca Law Morehouse (Jay), Jackie Renee Holmes, and Jane Annette Easterling; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
The family wishes to have a private ceremony. Memorials may be made to the .
Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers is handling arrangements.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019