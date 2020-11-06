William (Bill) Cox



Montgomery - William (Bill) Cox passed on November 4, 2020 at his home in Montgomery, AL. He was 80 years old. Bill was born February 11, 1940 in West Palm Beach, FL to Dorothy Ayers and Alf Cox. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Cox; children, Laurie Griffin (Lee) and Susan Norton (Newt); grandchildren, David Griffin, Rachel Thompson, Hannah Worley and David Worley; great grandchild, Wyatt Griffin. Due to precautions regarding COVID-19, a memorial service will be held privately. In lieu of flowers or monetary condolences, the family requests that you support Amedisys Foundation hospice in Bill's honor.









