William Curtis Kirsch
- - William Curtis "Uncle Curtis", age 85, was called home on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, after an extended illness. He was surrounded by Family and friends. A celebration of Curtis' life will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at St. Bede the Venerable Catholic Church in Montgomery, with Reverend Alejandro E. Valladares officiating. A Rosary is set for 10:00 a.m., followed by a funeral mass at 10:30. A reception will be held following the mass in the Family Life Center behind the Church.
Curtis is preceded in death by his parents Edward Jeremiah and Doris Arnette Kirsch; sister Catherine Logan; brother Edward Herbert Kirsch; daughter Cynthia Ann Kirsch Smith, and brother-in-law Thomas Clay Logan. He is survived by his former wife, Sue Engelbert Kirsch, Montgomery, AL; daughter Boo Kirsch Hynes (Jeff), Sugar Hill, GA; grandsons Christopher Brandon Smith, Millbrook, AL, William Taylor Smith (Tyler), Wetumpka, AL, great-grandsons Christopher Jonathon "C.J." Smith, Kohen Michael Mann, and William Karter Smith, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Curtis served as a PFC in the US Army Signal Corps as a Crypto Specialist during the Korean War. He traveled all over Europe during this time, Before returning home the military gave him a placement test to determine what field he would be most suited for and Architecture was the answer. He worked with various firms locally and abroad. He was a self employed Designer, and General Contractor. After working with various architects here and abroad he received his architectual license and opened his own firm in 1994. He worked in the field until 2004 when he was declared legally blind and could no longer continue his career in Architecture. He loved meeting all his nephews to talk about their hunting adventures and a few fish tales. He also loved being at the Adoration Chapel every Saturday night with his nephew Bill. Uncle Curtis always had a smile on his face, never met a stranger or missed sharing his love for his family and his faith. Please COME AND HELP US CELEBRATE HIS LIFE.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Frazer United Methodist Church Choir. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Curtis' name to St. Bede the Venerable Catholic Church 3870 Atlanta Highway Montgomery, AL 36109.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 17, 2019