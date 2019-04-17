|
|
William "Bill" Dunn
Montgomery - William Robert "Bill" Dunn, 78, a lifelong resident of Montgomery, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019. Mr. Dunn was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Betty Jean Dunn and his parents, Robert and Myrtice Dunn of Montgomery. He is survived by his two sons, William (Robby) Dunn, Jr. (Lisa) and Bryan Dunn (Cindy); grandchildren, Bryan Andrew (Drew) Dunn, William Robert (Trey) Dunn III, Jacob Hunter Dunn, step grandchildren, Robert R. Ingram, Justin C. Ingram and 7 great grandchildren. Mr. Dunn was retired from Southern Guarantee Insurance Co where he served as the Sr. Vice President of Claims and Underwriting, were he spent over 30 years working. A visitation for Mr. Dunn will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 1-2 PM at Leak Memory Chapel. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 17, 2019