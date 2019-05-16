|
William Edward Kitchens, Jr.
Ramer - William Edward Kitchens, Jr., 74, of Ramer, passed away surrounded by the people he loved in the evening on May 13, 2019, after a long battle with AML. Ed was born to June Gwendolyn Barnett & William E. Kitchens, Sr. in Gadsden, Alabama, and grew up in Piedmont, Alabama, as the oldest of four children. He played football and baseball growing up, and also was an Eagle Scout. He learned to work hard at a young age at the restaurant his mother and stepfather owned. He served in the Army National Guard for 6 years. He was self-employed for 30 years. He was a faithful member of Eastern Hills Baptist Church, and a loving husband and dedicated father. He was an avid hunter and an Alabama football fan. Ed was preceded in death by his parents and brother. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 50 years, Brenda J. Kitchens; his three children, Debbie Moseley (Dennis); Scott E. Kitchens, Angie K. Teel; five grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; a sister, Debbie Lynn (Tim); and a brother, Jim Kelly (Missy).
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019, from 5-7pm at Leak Memory Chapel. A Celebration of Life Service will be on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Eastern Hills Baptist Church at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sav-a -Life: First Choice Pregnancy Center or Eastern Hills Baptist Church.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on May 16, 2019