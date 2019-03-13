|
William Edward Royal
- - William Edward (Edd) Royal, 72, went to be with the Lord on March 10, 2019. He is survived by his daughter Amy McCay (Jeremy), sons Yancey Royal (Donna), Chad Royal (Stacy), his grandchildren Elizabeth McCay-Fike (Heath), Sarah Grace McCay, Megan Royal, Barrett Royal. Edd was a member of the Eastern Hills Baptist Church for over 35 years.
The celebration of life will be March 14 at 11 AM at Eastern Hills Baptist Church. Visitation will be at 10 AM at Eastern Hills Baptist Church with Magnolia Cremations and Funeral Services directing.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 13, 2019