William (Bill) Franklin Land
Birmingham - William (Bill) Franklin Land, formerly of Montgomery, passed away peacefully at his home in Birmingham at age 94. He had a distinguished career in engineering, serving as Chief Engineer for the Alabama Highway Department, as well as Vice-President of the Harbert Corporation in Birmingham following his retirement from the state.
Bill is survived by his wife of 70 years, Jean Hay Land, three daughters, six grandsons and one great grandson. Additionally he is survived by one brother, Major General J. R. Land and his wife, two nieces, one nephew, and his cherished friends and outdoor companions.
The family will receive visitors in the Parlor of Canterbury United Methodist Church in Birmingham on FrIday, August 23rd at 10 A.M. to be followed by a Celebration of Life at 11 A.M. in the sanctuary. In lieu of customary remembrances, any memorial contributions in his honor may be directed to Canterbury United Methodist Church, or the Salvation Army of Birmingham. www.birminghamsalvationarmy.org
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Aug. 18, 2019