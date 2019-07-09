Services
Johnson Funeral Home
218 Highway 106 West
Georgiana, AL 36033
(334) 376-2500
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home
218 Highway 106 West
Georgiana, AL 36033
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home
218 Highway 106 West
Georgiana, AL 36033
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Raines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Gene Raines


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Gene Raines Obituary
William Gene Raines

Georgiana - William Gene Raines, 84, a resident of Georgiana, Alabama passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be 10 a.m. Thursday 11, 2019 from Johnson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Allen Stephenson officiating. Burial will follow in Magnolia Cemetery, Greenville, Alabama, with Johnson Funeral Home, Georgiana, Alabama directing arrangements. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2018 at Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Mr. Raines is preceded in death by his Parents: John Matthew & Annie Mae Raines, Sr.; Sister: Ann Raines Terry; Brother: John M. Raines. Survivors: Sister: Cecile (Ceil) Deloris Raines Hughes, Burke, Virginia; 10 Nieces and Nephews; and a number of Cousins; and his beloved Miss. Pris. Gene was a graduate of Georgiana High School in 1953. He went on to graduate from Auburn University in 1957. He became a Second Lieutenant in the Army and then served as an Officer in the Alabama National Guard. From 1970 until his retirement in 1997 Gene worked as the Head Comptroller at Union Camp. Long before GOOGLE there was "Gene". He had a passion for history and is known as the Historian At-Large of Butler County. We leave you with this. What was the score of Greenville High School's first football game during the 1957 season and who was the opponent? Rest in peace Gene. You were loved by many and will be deeply missed. Online condolences may be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now