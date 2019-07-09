|
William Gene Raines
Georgiana - William Gene Raines, 84, a resident of Georgiana, Alabama passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be 10 a.m. Thursday 11, 2019 from Johnson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Allen Stephenson officiating. Burial will follow in Magnolia Cemetery, Greenville, Alabama, with Johnson Funeral Home, Georgiana, Alabama directing arrangements. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2018 at Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Mr. Raines is preceded in death by his Parents: John Matthew & Annie Mae Raines, Sr.; Sister: Ann Raines Terry; Brother: John M. Raines. Survivors: Sister: Cecile (Ceil) Deloris Raines Hughes, Burke, Virginia; 10 Nieces and Nephews; and a number of Cousins; and his beloved Miss. Pris. Gene was a graduate of Georgiana High School in 1953. He went on to graduate from Auburn University in 1957. He became a Second Lieutenant in the Army and then served as an Officer in the Alabama National Guard. From 1970 until his retirement in 1997 Gene worked as the Head Comptroller at Union Camp. Long before GOOGLE there was "Gene". He had a passion for history and is known as the Historian At-Large of Butler County. We leave you with this. What was the score of Greenville High School's first football game during the 1957 season and who was the opponent? Rest in peace Gene. You were loved by many and will be deeply missed. Online condolences may be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com
