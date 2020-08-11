William H. ("Bill") Byrd
On Thursday, August 6, 2020, William H. ("Bill") Byrd, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away at age 69. Bill was born on February 23, 1951, in Detroit, Michigan, to William Harry Byrd, Sr. and Marilyn Ann Langs. He received his BA in Political Science and Economics from Auburn University and was proud to be a "War Eagle." On July 22, 1972, Bill married Cathy Boyd, and they recently celebrated 48 years of marriage. Bill began his sales career with Procter and Gamble before transitioning to television sales/management. He was General Sales Manager for WSFA 12 News in Montgomery, Alabama for 9 years; WAKA in Montgomery; and WBRC in Birmingham, before moving to Panama City, FL. Bill was General Manager at WMBB News 13, Panama City, from 1992 until his retirement in 2008. Bill loved being retired on Deer Point Lake, but was never one to sit idle; he did Operations and IT work for the Panama City Rescue Mission for three years. He also volunteered assistance to several church ministries with website development and later was webmaster for Crossing Paths, Inc. In addition, he provided support for the Titus 2 Partnership ministry, of which wife, Cathy, is Executive Director. He served on the Board of Directors for Salvation Army and Habitat for Humanity, as well as other civic organizations. Bill was also active in the Blue Lake and Bethlehem Emmaus Communities.
Bill knew and loved his Lord and Savior, so his family is comforted that they will see him again one day. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, but is survived by his wife Cathy; son, William Wiley Byrd (Joni), Panama City Beach, FL; daughter, Charlotte Ann Byrd Donlon (Timothy), Birmingham, AL; grandchildren, Catie Melton Byrd Kelley (Andrew), Kennesaw, GA; Haley Ann Byrd Wilt (Evan), Washington, DC; William Harry Byrd, III (aka "Liam") Panama City Beach, FL; and Riley Bell Donlon and Brady Cole Donlon, Birmingham, AL. Mother-in-law, Charlotte Boyd Woodham (Joe), McDonough, GA; In-laws: Carol and Boyd Andrews, Montgomery, AL; Jim and Carol Boyd, Leesburg, GA; Dan and Marcia Boyd, Plains, GA; Cousins: Carol Echols (Dr. Robert Echols, deceased), Cullman, AL; Debra Turner (W.C. "Curly" Turner, deceased), Montgomery, AL; Jimmy Little (Rebecca), Opelika, AL; along with other Byrd family cousins.
A Celebration of Life ceremony has been scheduled for Saturday, August 29, 2020, 10 A.M. at Bay Haven Charter Academy, 2501 Hawk's Landing Blvd, in the outside courtyard. Comfortable, casual attire is recommended.
Those wishing to honor Bill's memory with a donation may contribute to: The Missions Fund of Lynn Haven UMC, www.mylhumc.net/give/
; Alaqua Animal Refuge, 914 Whitfield Rd., Freeport, FL 32439, www.alaqua.secure.nonprofitsoapbox.com/donate;
or Titus 2 Partnership, Inc., P.O. Box 35482, Panama City, FL 32412, www.titus2partnership.org
.
Expressions of sympathy may be submitted and viewed at : www.southerlandfamily.com