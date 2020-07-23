William "Meredith" Harrell
Montgomery - Mr. William "Meredith" Harrell, 92, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, Georgia.
A memorial and interment service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 31 at the Montgomery First United Methodist Church columbarium with Reverend Ben McDavid officiating.
Born on October 16, 1927 in Montgomery, Meredith was the son of the late W. Allen and Elizabeth Harrell. Mr. Harrell attended Lanier High School and served 2 years in the U.S. Navy. He worked at the Montgomery Advertiser/Journal before joining Aronov Realty Company where he worked for over 30 years as manager of Normandale Shopping City and other Aronov properties across the Southeast. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church. In addition to his parents, Mr. Harrell is preceded in death by his wife, Jo Nall Harrell of Red Level, Alabama and his brother, Allen Harrell of Jacksonville, FL.
Mr. Harrell is survived by his daughter, Karen Clark (Doug) of Chapel Hill, NC; son, Allen Harrell (Kathy) of Flowery Branch, GA; grandchildren, Rhiannon Clark (Jess) of Portland, OR; Devon Clark of Chapel Hill, NC; Bronwen Clark of Los Angeles, CA and Scot Shepherd (Bridgett) of Flowery Branch, GA.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the charity of your choice
.