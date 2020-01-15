Services
Southern Memorial Funeral Home
3154 Highland Ave
Montgomery, AL 36107
334-271-4404
Resources
More Obituaries for WIlliam Brittain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WIlliam Henry Brittain

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WIlliam Henry Brittain Obituary
WIlliam Henry Brittain

Montgomery - WIlliam Henry Brittain, II, 72, longtime resident of Montgomery, Alabama died January 15, 2020. He was born March 9, 1947 in Roanoke, Alabama to the late Georgia Lee and Joseph Alexander Brittain.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Alexander Brittain, Jr. Bill is survived by his wife of 50 years, Chris Evans Brittain, his sons William Evans Brittain (Lucie) and Lee Griffin Brittain (Laura Catharine) and his grandchildren, Mary Wallace Brittain, William Evans Brittain, Jr., Georgia Lucie Pickett Brittain and Clara Wilson Brittain.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at First United Methodist Church in Montgomery on Friday, January 17 at 1:30 PM. A Visitation will take place at the church an hour before the service. Family and friends are invited to the home of Lucie and Evans Brittain, 2231 Woodley Road, Montgomery, Alabama, following the service.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WIlliam's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -