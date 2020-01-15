|
|
WIlliam Henry Brittain
Montgomery - WIlliam Henry Brittain, II, 72, longtime resident of Montgomery, Alabama died January 15, 2020. He was born March 9, 1947 in Roanoke, Alabama to the late Georgia Lee and Joseph Alexander Brittain.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Alexander Brittain, Jr. Bill is survived by his wife of 50 years, Chris Evans Brittain, his sons William Evans Brittain (Lucie) and Lee Griffin Brittain (Laura Catharine) and his grandchildren, Mary Wallace Brittain, William Evans Brittain, Jr., Georgia Lucie Pickett Brittain and Clara Wilson Brittain.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at First United Methodist Church in Montgomery on Friday, January 17 at 1:30 PM. A Visitation will take place at the church an hour before the service. Family and friends are invited to the home of Lucie and Evans Brittain, 2231 Woodley Road, Montgomery, Alabama, following the service.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020