William "Mike" HowellMontgomery - William "Mike" Howell passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at the age of 77. He graduated from the University of North Carolina and then went on to serve in the US Air Force as Chief Master Sergeant. Upon his retirement after 22 years in the USAF, he then went on to Civil Service as a transportation specialist, and helped to develop the CMOS program which was later adopted by other branches of the military and retired after 23 years of service to our country. Mike loved music, animals, and playing golf with his friends. Woodworking, fishing, and skeet shooting were more of his favorite hobbies. He was a friend to all and enjoyed making people laugh. Because he enjoyed playing pool, he served as one of the founders of the Montgomery APA. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Williams; father, William O. Howell; grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Jordan; as well as his beloved friends, George Bamberg and Robbie & Sandy Hemmings. Survivors include his loving wife, Kathryn Howell; son, Bill Griva; grandson, Eric Griva; step-children, Michelle Willis, Heather Rogers (Kevin), Jason Willis (Donna); step-grandchildren, Bronwyn McLeod, Sean McLeod, Ben Rogers, Logan Rogers, Luke Rogers, Brady Rogers, Marla Valentine, Emma Valentine (Haley); and sisters-in-law, Judy Rogers (Dennis), Carolyn Andrews (Andy). Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 10:00am at Leak Memory Chapel with a service at 11:00am. Burial will follow at Pineview Memorial Gardens, Wetumpka. Pallbearers will be Bill Griva, Ben Rogers, Kevin Rogers, Luke Rogers, Logan Rogers, and Sean McLeod. Honorary pallbearers will be Kevin B. Rogers, Eric Griva, and Brady Rogers.