1/
William "Mike" Howell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Mike" Howell

Montgomery - William "Mike" Howell passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at the age of 77. He graduated from the University of North Carolina and then went on to serve in the US Air Force as Chief Master Sergeant. Upon his retirement after 22 years in the USAF, he then went on to Civil Service as a transportation specialist, and helped to develop the CMOS program which was later adopted by other branches of the military and retired after 23 years of service to our country. Mike loved music, animals, and playing golf with his friends. Woodworking, fishing, and skeet shooting were more of his favorite hobbies. He was a friend to all and enjoyed making people laugh. Because he enjoyed playing pool, he served as one of the founders of the Montgomery APA. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Williams; father, William O. Howell; grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Jordan; as well as his beloved friends, George Bamberg and Robbie & Sandy Hemmings. Survivors include his loving wife, Kathryn Howell; son, Bill Griva; grandson, Eric Griva; step-children, Michelle Willis, Heather Rogers (Kevin), Jason Willis (Donna); step-grandchildren, Bronwyn McLeod, Sean McLeod, Ben Rogers, Logan Rogers, Luke Rogers, Brady Rogers, Marla Valentine, Emma Valentine (Haley); and sisters-in-law, Judy Rogers (Dennis), Carolyn Andrews (Andy). Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 10:00am at Leak Memory Chapel with a service at 11:00am. Burial will follow at Pineview Memorial Gardens, Wetumpka. Pallbearers will be Bill Griva, Ben Rogers, Kevin Rogers, Luke Rogers, Logan Rogers, and Sean McLeod. Honorary pallbearers will be Kevin B. Rogers, Eric Griva, and Brady Rogers.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
3342726501
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leak Memory Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved