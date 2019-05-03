|
|
William Jess Hall, Jr.
Montgomery - William Jess Hall, age 93 of Montgomery, Alabama passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.He was born in Dadeville, Alabama on April12, 1926 and graduated from Auburn University. He was married for over 50 years to Mary Helen Hall of Dadeville, Alabama. Jess had a career at Alfa Insurance Company from August 1956 to December 1991. He was a member of Frazer United Methodist Church in Montgomery, Alabama. His passions were his family, turkey hunting, his garden, and Auburn Football.
He is survived by one son, Terry Lynn McKelvey (Cindy), two daughters, Judy Cobb (Eddie) and Mary Jo Coker (Michael). Three grandchildren, Robert Chance Carr, Gregory Todd Carr (Carol), and Madison Lynn McKelvey. He has two great grandchildren, Reid Carr and Hayden Carr.
Jess was a veteran of the United States Navy and served in combat during World War II. He also later received a commission of lieutenant in the Alabama Army National Guard.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 1:00 to 2:00 pm with graveside service immediately following at Alabama Heritage Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to Frazer United Methodist Church, 6000 Atlanta Highway, Montgomery, AL 36117.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on May 3, 2019