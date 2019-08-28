|
Dr. William M. "Bill" Sanders, Sr.
Prattville - Funeral Several Services for Dr. William M. "Bill" Sanders, Sr., age 84 of Prattville, will be held on Thursday August 29, 2019 at 11:00 A.M at the First United Methodist Church of Ashland with visitation one hour prior to services, and followed by Masonic Graveside Rites in the Ashland City Cemetery. Dr. Sanders who was born in 1935 in Chester, South Carolina passed away Saturday August 24, 2019 at his home in Prattville after an extended illness.
