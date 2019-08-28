Services
Benefield Funeral Home of Ashland - Ashland
85499 Highway 9
Ashland, AL 36251
256-354-2434
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church of Ashland
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church of Ashland
Dr. William M. "Bill" Sanders Sr.


1935 - 2019
Dr. William M. "Bill" Sanders Sr. Obituary
Dr. William M. "Bill" Sanders, Sr.

Prattville - Funeral Several Services for Dr. William M. "Bill" Sanders, Sr., age 84 of Prattville, will be held on Thursday August 29, 2019 at 11:00 A.M at the First United Methodist Church of Ashland with visitation one hour prior to services, and followed by Masonic Graveside Rites in the Ashland City Cemetery. Dr. Sanders who was born in 1935 in Chester, South Carolina passed away Saturday August 24, 2019 at his home in Prattville after an extended illness.

For complete obituary information or to leave on-line condolences please visit www.benefieldfuneralhome.com

Benefield Funeral Home of Ashland is in charge of the arrangements
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Aug. 28, 2019
