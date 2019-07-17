Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:45 AM
Alabama National Cemetery
Montevallo, AL
Montgomery - William O. Zorn passed into the arms of the Father on July 14, 2019. Bill faithfully served in the US Army for over 21 years achieving the rank of Master Sergeant. While serving, he completed 2 tours in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star for Valor as well as Army commendation and Army Achievement medals.

He leaves behind his wife of 55 years, Betty; his daughters, Susanne (Norman) Zorn-Holman, Patricia Zorn, and Donna Zorn; his granddaughter, Jordan; his siblings, Jean Short, Don (Jackie) Zorn, Carl Zorn, Carol (Kelly) Nelson; as well as a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, William C. Zorn and Annie Jane Lord Zorn; brother, Bobby Earl Zorn and sister, Sara Dennis. Memorial Service with military honors will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 11:45am at Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo. If attending the service, please meet at the cemetery by 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Disabled Veterans Association.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on July 17, 2019
