William Oscar Glass
William Oscar Glass, age 95, formerly of Montgomery and a Navy veteran, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Rivercrest Long-Term Care Facility in Concord, MA from complications of melanoma.
Born in Geneva, he was the son of the late Garnett Callen and Vela (Olive) Glass. He was raised and educated in Geneva and Montgomery and is a graduate of Sidney Lanier High School and later attended Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill during World War II.
He was known as a consummate Southern gentleman turned New England Yankee. After serving on active duty in the U.S. Navy, he settled in the Boston area where he met the love of his life in 1952. He was a junior officer aboard the USS Salem, which was homeported in Boston, when he met Christine Stathos, the administrative assistant to the Commandant of the Boston Naval Shipyard. The couple married in 1953, and raised their two children, Bill Jr and Pamela, in the Boston area. Christine died at age 92 in 2011.
Bill integrated into Christine's large Greek family. He adopted the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots and Boston Celtics as his favorite sports teams, although he remained a big fan of University of Alabama football.
After leaving the Navy in 1953, he worked at Lincoln Labs and the MITRE Corp. in Massachusetts for many years, and retired as an administrative manager with the Stone & Webster Engineering Corp. in Boston. He also went on to earn a second bachelor's degree and an MBA from Northeastern University at night while balancing the demands of family and work.
In civilian life, he continued his dedication to the Navy, remaining active as a reserve officer, holding numerous commands and rising to the rank of Captain before retiring from the Navy Reserve in 1978.
Bill is survived by his son, William O. Glass, Jr., (Susan) also a retired Navy Reserve Captain, of Wilton, CT, and his daughter, Pamela Glass De St. Antoine (Jean-Jacques), of Potomac, MD, four grandchildren, Isabelle, Pascale, Virginia and Eric, as well as several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held in Concord, MA. When possible, a celebration of Bill's rich life will be planned.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in his memory to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, www.nmcrs.org.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from May 1 to May 3, 2020