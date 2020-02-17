|
|
Fr. William "Bill" Preston Folsom, Jr.
Montgomery - Father William "Bill" Preston Folsom, Jr. passed away peacefully on Friday February 14, 2020. He was born in Montgomery, AL to William P. Folsom, Sr. and Mary Gertrude Flaherty on March 8, 1927. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother John P. Folsom and sister Mary Dean Folsom. He is survived by his nieces Chris Folsom Barse (Billy) and Pat Folsom Gradwell (Wayne) and many great nieces, nephews and friends.
A visitation will be held at St. Bede Catholic Church 3870 Atlanta Highway Montgomery, AL on Thursday February 20, 2020 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Bede Catholic Church on Friday February 21, 2020 at 10:00am with Archbishop Thomas J. Rodi presiding. Interment following Mass at Greenwood Cemetery Montgomery, AL.
Flowers gratefully declined. Those so wishing may make donations in memory of Father Bill to the Mobile Archdiocese's Burse Club, Retired Priest fund 400 Government Street Mobile, AL 36602 and the Montgomery Preparatory School 5350 Vaughn Road, Montgomery, AL 36116.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020