William R. DavisLapine - William Raymond Davis, 71, of Lapine, Al passed away on September 17, 2020 following a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Noble Davis and his father, Arthur Davis. Mr. Davis is survived by his wife of 50 years, Billie S. Davis; daughters, Shannon McGough (Daryl) and Bridget Worthington (Adam); grandsons, Tyler McGough, Trent McGough, Haden Worthington, Holden Worthington; great granddaughter, Mattie Leighton McGough.Services for Mr. Davis will be Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Leak Memory Chapel with the visitation from 12:30 - 2:00 PM. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery in Sellers, Al (Butler Mill Road, Lapine). Pallbearers will be Mr. Davis' grandsons and sons in law. Honorary Pallbearers will be Eddie Russell, Lamar Boyd, Bill Findley, Jimmy Blair, Dan Singleton, Russell Noble, Rodney Noble, Tim Boyd, Jesse Taylor, Willie Williams and Tim Miles.In lieu of flowers please make donations to Bethlehem Cemetery or Mountain Hill Baptist Church.