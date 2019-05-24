|
|
William "Will" Ray Buechner, Jr.
Opelika - William "Will" Ray Buechner, Jr. of Opelika, Alabama was born on August 27, 1981 in Montgomery, Alabama to William Ray Buechner, Sr. and Suzanne Plyler Buechner. He passed away on May 19, 2019.
Will graduated from Trinity Presbyterian School and Auburn University. He served the City of Auburn Police Department for 13 years.
Along with his parents, Will is survived by his wife of 3 years, Sara Buechner; son, Henry; step-daughter, McKenna, whom he loved as his very own; sister, Brigitte (John) Huling and their children; Hannah, Sadie Anne, Seth and Rachel Huling; uncle, Irving (Jane) Buechner; special aunt, Amy (Bill) Johnson; mother-in-law, Mildred Hardison; father-in-law, Murray Hardison; sister-in-law, Bethany (Teddy) Lopez and their daughter Hensley.
Visitation will be held at the Auburn University Arena on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
Funeral Service will be held at the Auburn University Arena on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Town Creek Cemetery in Auburn, Alabama immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made through the Auburn university Credit Union (Buechner Memorial Fund) or Frazer Memorial United Methodist Church Youth Department, 6000 Atlanta Highway Montgomery AL 36117
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is directing.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on May 24, 2019