William Ray DayPrattville - DAY, William Ray, 71, a resident of Prattville, AL, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 1:00 pm from the Chapel of Prattville Memorial with Pastor Tony Glass officiating. Burial will follow at Prattville Memory Gardens with Prattville Memorial directing. Mr. Day proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Myrtle Day and two brothers, Charles Welch and Alfred Day. Mr. Day is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Sharon Day; two daughters, Terri Hunt (Chris) and Jenny Day; seven grandchildren, Andrea Monfee (Cory), Ashley Hunt, Adam Hunt, Nicholas Stewart, Victoria Lightsey, Madison Lightsey and Caleb Shanks; four great-grandchildren, Kylee, Ava, E'Riyona and Jace; one sister, Cheryl Day; two brothers, Dorman Day (Kary) and Bennie Day (Karen); numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. The family will receive friends at Prattville Memorial on Wednesday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.