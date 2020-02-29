Services
Magnolia Cremations
901 S. McDonough Street
Montgomery, AL 36104
334-265-0622
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Church of the Ascension
315 Clayton Avenue
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Church of the Ascension
315 Clayton Avenue
William Robert (Bob) Derickson


1956 - 2020
William Robert (Bob) Derickson Obituary
William Robert (Bob) Derickson

Derickson, William Robert (Bob), Age 66, died at home after a brief illness on February 25, 2020. Bob was born on February 14, 1956 in Montgomery, Alabama, A memorial service will be held on March 7, 2020, at 2:00 pm at the Church of the Ascension, 315 Clayton Avenue. Visitation will be held one hour before the service in Ascension Hall.

Bob was preceded in death by his mother, Martha M Derickson, uncle, George William Derickson, aunt and uncle Matt and Honey Holmes, grandparents, Mythis and Thomas Derickson and Mildred and Robert Moncrief.

Bob is survived by his father, Thomas M Derickson, Jr (Judy), brother,John Pelham Derickson, sister, Meri Derickson Warman (Lloyd), niece, Holly Warman Hall (Dennis), nephews, Nicholas and Alex Warman, special cousin, Martha Holmes Johnston, stepbrother, Michael H Sanders (Holly) and step niece and nephew, Caroline and Connor Sanders.

Bob was an avid world traveler and accomplished musician. He was active member of several orchestras and bands, including The Montgomery Symphony Orchestra and The Capital Sounds Band. He graduated from Jefferson Davis High School and Auburn University and was a member of both bands. He loved to return to Auburn University and play in the alumni band. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Church of the Ascension choir.

Magnolia Cremations 334-265-0622
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 29 to Mar. 6, 2020
