William Robert "Bob" Merrill
Auburn - 1946-2020
After two decades fighting Parkinson's disease, Bob Merrill (73) of Auburn passed away at home the afternoon of June, 11th leaving behind his beloved nurse and head cheerleader, Barbara Burns Merrill, his wife of 38 years. He was a member of the Opelika Kiwanis Club and attended First United Methodist Church of Opelika.
Bob retired to Lee County in 2000 after serving nearly 30 years as Court Administrator at 15th Judicial Circuit Court in Montgomery. When he wasn't in Bryant-Denny Stadium cheering on the Crimson Tide, Bob spent most of his retirement with his family, including his children: Anna (Bill) Pritchett of Montgomery, Billy (Brandi) Merrill of Montgomery, Charles Reese (Shelly) Stansell of Auburn; and Ashley Black of Tamarindo, Costa Rica; and 10 grandchildren: Will and Sara Grace Merrill of Montgomery; Jack and Merrill Pritchett of Montgomery; Ryan, Madeline and Luke Black of Houston; Abby, Marshall and Jacob Stansell of Auburn. Bob also spent more than 30 years and many weekends officiating high school football and training referees with the Alabama High School Athletic Association. While raising his family in Montgomery, Bob was an active member of Frazer United Methodist Church where he served as a lay minister and Sunday school teacher. He also served on the board of the Downtown YMCA of Montgomery and volunteered with many of the YMCA's programs as a coach and mentor to many young people.
Born in Mobile, Bob grew up in Anniston and Birmingham -- where his fondest memories were of playing football at Homewood Jr. High and Shades Valley High School -- where he met his wife. Following in his father's footsteps, he attended the University of Alabama where he was an early member of Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity. Bob earned his bachelor's degree in education (1969) and a Master of Public Administration (1972). He was preceded in death by his parents Desmond and Elizabeth Merrill. He is survived by his brothers Tommy Merrill of Birmingham and Buddy Merrill of Auburn.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Instead of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the missions of First United Methodist Church of Opelika, 702 Avenue A, Opelika AL -- http://www.fumcopelika.org/give.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.