Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Ramer Methodist Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Ramer Methodist Church
William Walton Sellers Obituary
William Walton Sellers

Ramer - Mr. William Walton Sellers, age 79, a resident of Ramer, died Monday, June 3, 2019 at Baptist South. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 3 pm at Ramer Methodist Church with the Rev. Cooper Stinson officiating and Dillard Funeral Home of Troy directing. Interment will follow in Ramer Cemetery in Ramer, AL with Dillard Funeral Home of Troy directing. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 1 pm until 3 pm at Ramer Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife: Carole Sellers of Ramer; 2 sons: Walt Sellers, Jr. (Ellen) of Campbell, CA; Scott Sellers (Cindy) of Montgomery, AL; 4 Grandchildren: Alexandria Sellers of Los Angeles, CA, Chandler Sellers of Campbell, CA, Michael Sellers of Montgomery, AL, Daniel Sellers of Montgomery, AL; 2 brothers: Charles Edward Sellers, Jr. (Mary Iva) of Ramer, Joseph Davis Sellers (Sue) of Grady, AL; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family.

Mr. Sellers loved being involved and was very active in his church and community. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ramer Methodist Church: P.O. Box 90 Ramer, AL 36069

