|
|
William Y. Lamar
Suwannee, FL - William Yougene (Bill) Lamar, 57, a former resident of Montgomery, died Wednesday, May 29, at his home in Suwannee, Florida.
Bill grew up in Montgomery and graduated from Jefferson Davis High School in 1979 and attended Auburn University at Montgomery.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Yougene Lamar.
He is survived by two sons: William Yougene Lamar III and Christopher Livingston Lamar; his mother: Catherine Giglio Lamar; a sister: Elizabeth Lamar Young and four grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be held at a later time. Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church Music Ministry, Medical Outreach Ministries or the .
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 2, 2019