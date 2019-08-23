|
Willie J. Ambers, Sr.
Montgomery - AMBERS, Willie J., Sr., a resident of Montgomery, AL, passed away August 18, 2019. Funeral service will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark Baptist Church, 1200 S. Hull Street, Montgomery, AL, 36104, with Pastor Anderson Ayers, Jr. officiating. Interment will be held at Madison Cemetery (Hunter Station) with the staff of E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home directing. The body of Mr. Ambers will lie in repose one hour prior to funeral service at the church.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Aug. 23, 2019