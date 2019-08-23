Services
E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
1120 Bragg Street
Montgomery, AL 36108
(334) 265-9221
Reposing
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mark Baptist Church
1200 S. Hull Street
Montgomery, AL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark Baptist Church
1200 S. Hull Street
Montgomery, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Ambers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie J. Ambers Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willie J. Ambers Sr. Obituary
Willie J. Ambers, Sr.

Montgomery - AMBERS, Willie J., Sr., a resident of Montgomery, AL, passed away August 18, 2019. Funeral service will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark Baptist Church, 1200 S. Hull Street, Montgomery, AL, 36104, with Pastor Anderson Ayers, Jr. officiating. Interment will be held at Madison Cemetery (Hunter Station) with the staff of E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home directing. The body of Mr. Ambers will lie in repose one hour prior to funeral service at the church.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now