Willie Joe "Bill" Dean
Prattville - Dean, Willie Joe "Bill" Jr., 77, a resident of Prattville, AL passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019. Mr. Dean proudly served his country in the United States Air Force where he retired as Lt. Colonel. Mr. Dean received a B.S. degree from The University of Alabama, a Master's degree from The University of Alabama, an MBA from Webster University and a B.S from Auburn University at Montgomery. After retiring from 20+ years of service in the Air Force (1965 - 1985) he taught Jr. High School in the Montgomery public school system for over 10 years. He then served 11 years as a Starter/Marshall at the Robert Trent Jones golf course in Prattville, AL. He was a volunteer at the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program delivering Meals on Wheels and was also a member of MOAA. Roll Tide! He was an active member of the Alabama Alumni Association. He loved to travel, ballroom dance, golf and adored his family, who lovingly referred to him as "Bumps". He was preceeded in death by his parents, Willie Joe and Lois Dean; and brother, Milton Roy Dean. He is survived by his two daughters, Jodi Dean Smith (Sam) and Jacquelyn Powell; his loving companion Iris Peters (& her family); his sister Bette Lois Yoho; six precious grandchildren Collin, Kaitlynn, Christopher, Kaebrie & Kaili Smith and Blake Powell; and numerous extended family members and friends.
As anyone who knew Bill knows, he was one of the greatest storytellers in his generation. Come mix and mingle and share your stories of him at a Celebration of Life Reception this Saturday, Feb 9, 2019 from 3:00 - 5:00 at the Robert Trent Jones golf course clubhouse in Prattville, Alabama.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2019