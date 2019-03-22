|
|
Willie Joe White III
- - October 16, 1944- February 23, 2019
Willie J. White III, known as Jo Jo, age 74 died on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, Corvallis, Oregon.
Jo Jo attended Tuskegee University where he earned a degree in Business Management. He served as an Officer in the US. Air Force during Vietnam and later became a flight instructor. After moving to Oregon, he attended Multnomah University, Portland, Oregon. Over the last 48 years, he devoted his life to serving people throughout the pacific northwest.
Jo Jo worked with ODOT as a Team Development Facilitator and later with the employment department. After retirement he continued his work as a life coach, spiritual leader and teacher. He was passionate about flying and traveling and living life to the fullest in every moment. He was a role model to his daughters and grandchildren and will forever be in the hearts and minds of all who had the privilege of standing in his presence.
As the oldest of seven, Jo Jo is survived by sisters; Jenifer Bagby (Barry), Cynthia Beamon, Patricia Weeks (Billy), and brothers; James Clinton White, Jeffery White (Erma) and Ocie White (Valerie). He was a loving husband to wife, Cynthia Lamb, and ex-wife Bonnie White. Beloved father of Sarrha Uffelman (Ed) and Esther White and grandfather to Lakotah, Jasmine, Wyatt, Quincey, Talon and Justize.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Joe White, Jr., and lda Mae White.
As we mourn the loss of this beautiful light and celebrate the life he lived, let us always remember that Jo Jo lived his life with absolute and infinite love for all. Let us each strive to do the same.
Ross-Clayton Funeral Home, announcing.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019