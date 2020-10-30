1/1
Willie Knight Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Willie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Willie Knight, Jr.

Montgomery - Mr. Willie Knight, Jr. a former resident of Montgomery, AL and a retired Senior Master Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force expired Monday October 19, 2020 in Anchorage, Alaska. He is preceded in death by two of his siblings: Gary Knight and Ronald Thomas. He leaves to cherish his memories his parents Willie Sr and Dorothy Knight; his dear wife Lois and their children Desi and Shayla Knight and two grandsons: Devin and Xavier Knight; also seven brothers and their families: Donald Thomas, Donald, Kenneth, Craig, Calvin, Allen, and Philip Knight. He also leaves three aunts: Arnold Ruth, Lois Cain and Ida Pratt; one uncle Lonnie Cain Jr and a host of other relatives and friends.

All condolences may be expressed by calling The Knight family at (334) 220-3591.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Montgomery Advertiser

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved