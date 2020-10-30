Willie Knight, Jr.



Montgomery - Mr. Willie Knight, Jr. a former resident of Montgomery, AL and a retired Senior Master Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force expired Monday October 19, 2020 in Anchorage, Alaska. He is preceded in death by two of his siblings: Gary Knight and Ronald Thomas. He leaves to cherish his memories his parents Willie Sr and Dorothy Knight; his dear wife Lois and their children Desi and Shayla Knight and two grandsons: Devin and Xavier Knight; also seven brothers and their families: Donald Thomas, Donald, Kenneth, Craig, Calvin, Allen, and Philip Knight. He also leaves three aunts: Arnold Ruth, Lois Cain and Ida Pratt; one uncle Lonnie Cain Jr and a host of other relatives and friends.



All condolences may be expressed by calling The Knight family at (334) 220-3591.









