Westside Funeral Home
5695 Valley Rd
Fairfield, AL 35064
(205) 785-3522
Willie Lee Scott

Willie Lee Scott Obituary
Willie Lee Scott

Montgomery - Willie was born in Montgomery, Alabama and attended Alabama A & M University before joining the United States Army in 1957 and retiring in 1980. He spent most of his Army Career in Europe. After retiring from the military, he continued his education at various Colleges and Universities across the state of Alabama ending back at his beloved Alabama A & M University where he was inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame.

His loving survivors are: devoted wife of fifty seven years; Emma Minor Scott, children; Craig (Maria) Scott, Gayle (William) Hall, Anita (Lorenzo) Jones, Tina C. Scott and Michael Warren brother and sisters; Leo Tyler, Amelia Lawhorn and Zesterine Tookes,, seven grandchildren, nieces nephews other relatives and friends.

Service of Memory will be Wednesday at 1:00 PM at Alabama National Cemetery Montevallo, Alabama with Pastor Willie Frank Lawhorn officiating. His remains will lie in repose on Wednesday Morning from 10:00 AM until 11:45 AM at the Funeral Home. Westside Funeral Home Fairfield Directing.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 18, 2019
