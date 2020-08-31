1/1
Willie Louis Williams
1942 - 2020
Willie Louis Williams

Montgomery - Mr. Willie Williams, the owner of Williams Interiors expired on August 29,2020

Mr. Willie L. Williams was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years Louise L. Williams; He leaves to cherish his children Stanley (Frinzella) Williams and Alonzo (Sandra) Williams and Mrs. Felecia (Toney) Smith. a granddaughter, Allancia Cunningham, a grandson Cet-ki Williams and a host of relatives and friends. Graveside services will be Thursday at 10:00am at Greenwood Serenity Gardens






Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Greenwood Serenity Gardens
Funeral services provided by
White Chapel-Greenwood Funeral Home
909 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
3342723181
September 1, 2020
TO THE WILLIAMS FAMILY, I 'M SORRY ABOUT YOUR LOSS. HE IS NO LONGER SUFFERING BUT IN GOD'S HANDS.
PHILLIP LYMAN
Acquaintance
