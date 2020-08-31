Willie Louis Williams
Montgomery - Mr. Willie Williams, the owner of Williams Interiors expired on August 29,2020
Mr. Willie L. Williams was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years Louise L. Williams; He leaves to cherish his children Stanley (Frinzella) Williams and Alonzo (Sandra) Williams and Mrs. Felecia (Toney) Smith. a granddaughter, Allancia Cunningham, a grandson Cet-ki Williams and a host of relatives and friends. Graveside services will be Thursday at 10:00am at Greenwood Serenity Gardens