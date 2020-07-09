Willie Ree PettwayMontgomery - Mr. Willie Ree Pettway a resident of Montgomery, AL expired July 2, 2020.Graveside Services will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Boykin, AL. On July 2, 2020, he heard the Master's call and decided to go to his eternal home.He leaves to cherish five sons, Alonzo (Japonica) Pettway, Montgomery, AL; Dean Pettway, Atlanta, GA; Edward Lee (Carolyn) Pettway, Ayden, NC; Lorenzo Pettway, Montgomery, AL; and Tommie Lee Pettway, Fayetteville, NC; six daughters, China (Tank) Pettway, Doris (Henry) Moseley both of Boykin, AL; Elizabeth (Wyndham) Gordon, Brooklyn, NY; Jennie Pettway Williams, Boykin, AL; Lucinda Pettway and Serenthia (Nathaniel) Williams both of Montgomery, AL; one stepson, Curtis Pettway, Atlanta, GA; two adopted sons, Curtis Frazier and Eugene (Ingrid) Frazier both of CA; two adopted daughters, Beverly Frazier and Patricia Frazier both of Montgomery, AL; daughter-in-law, Nicole Sellers, Montgomery, AL; two brothers-in-law, Frank (Mila) Calhoun, Wichita, KS; and Willie James (Marie) Calhoun, Montgomery, AL; two sisters-in-law, Corine Calhoun Dunaway, and Mildred (Lonnie) Stoudemire both of Montgomery, AL; a great host of grandchildren to the third generation; nephews to the third generation; nieces to the third generation, cousins and friends. One devoted cousin, James Brooks Junior, who went home to glory on July 5, 2020.