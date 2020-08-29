1/1
Willodine Kent Moore
Willodine Kent Moore

Montgomery - Willodine Kent "Dean" Moore, 89, fell asleep in the arms of Jesus on Friday, August 28, 2020, after an extended illness. She loved the Lord and was a faithful member of Eastern Hills Baptist Church. She and her late husband, Howard Alton Moore began the Audio Visual Center and worked together for many years. Later she established and owned Dean's Ceramics Supply and was known as the "Ceramics Queen." She loved her family and will be missed by all who knew her. Dean was preceded in death by her husband of 20 years, Howard Moore; her son, Thomas Anthony Moore, Sr.; her parents, Gurley & Corean Kent; and her sister, Geraldine Kent Dykes. Survivors include her daughter, Brenda Causey (Ken) of Montgomery; grandchildren, Kayla Heartsill (Shaye) of Ft. Deposit, AL, Tommy Moore, Andy Moore, both of Warner Robbins, GA, Allison Peavy, Mallory Peavy, both of Perry, GA; great grandchildren, Riley Nichole Heartsill, William Raymond Heartsill; and daughter-in-law, Melanie Lott Moore; as well as several nieces and nephews. A Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 11:00am at Greenwood Cemetery. Friends may meet at Leak Memory Chapel to process to the graveside together. Honorary pallbearers will be the Sandifer Sunday School Class of Eastern Hills. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Baptist Foundation of Alabama, the Alzheimer's Association, or the charity of your choice. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Country Cottages for their kindness and care.






Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
3342726501
