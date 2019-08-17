|
|
Wilma Phillips
Montgomery - Wilma Ethelyn Phillips passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Country Cottage. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Leak Memory Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Leak Memory Chapel with Ronnie Missildine officiating. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery beside her husband with grandsons serving as pallbearers. She was born October 24, 1924 in Obion County, Tennessee to the late Will Towson Adams and Ethel Cloys Adams. Her father was a farmer and her mother taught school. After living through horse and buggy days and the Great Depression, she graduated from Union City High School in 1941. She met her husband-to-be, Dabney Phillips, while attending David Lipscomb College in Nashville, Tennessee. Shortly after receiving an A.A. Degree and graduating in 1943, they were married at Hillsboro Church of Christ. They began a ministerial partnership that lasted nearly 50 years until his death in 1992. Over the next five decades, they worked with the Churches of Christ in four states. Quiet by nature, she was known for her hospitality, cooking and benevolence, particularly with World Bible School. She was also the loving mother of four unruly boys. Much the youngest of her siblings, she was the last of her generation. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, sisters, and brothers and sisters in law. Despite declining health, she lived to enjoy new generations. Her legacy includes four sons, Robert Dabney Phillips(Sally), Donnie William Phillips(Jenny), David Bradley Phillips(Deniese), and Steven Gary Phillips(Pat); 12 grandchildren, Jennifer Bigham (Forrest), Kathy Carpenter (Mason), Breton Phillips, Ginny Ashe (Fred), Dabney Phillips (Nicole), Jeremy Phillips (Jessica), Brad Phillips (Samantha), Trent Phillips, Ella Phillips, Laura Reese (Kenneth), Drew Phillips, Will Phillips (Lacey); and 16 great grandchildren. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Country Cottage for the love and care they gave to Mrs. Phillips. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Missions program at Dalraida Church of Christ in memory of Wilma Phillips.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Aug. 17, 2019