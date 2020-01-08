|
Winn Seaborn Lafayette Faulk
Winn Seaborn Lafayette Faulk, age 71, passed away December 17, 2019 surrounded by his children and classical music after battling a long illness. Winn was born September 20, 1948 in Clayton, Alabama. He served in the army for three years before receiving his law degree from the University of Alabama, after which he was an attorney for 41 years.
Winn made an indelible impression on everyone he met. He was passionate about history, science, math, literature, philosophy, and adventure. His varied interests made him an unparalleled storyteller, while his natural wit, charisma, and refined drawl made him a central figure in the best stories of those around him. He will be dearly missed.
Winn is survived by his children Paige (Pete) Faulk Burry, Danette (Jason) Skrastaad Best, Kate (Anna) Faulk, Rachel (Derek) Faulk, and Michael (Megan) Faulk; his niece Susan Ellene (James) Smith; his grandchildren Tyler, Sam, and Jewel; his great-niece Lucy; as well as numerous other extended family and close friends. He is preceded in death by his father Seaborn Lafayette Faulk, his mother Lucy Winn Faulk, and his sister Marina Faulk Davis.
Winn was exceptionally proud of his Clayton heritage, and will return there to rest forever in the city his heart never truly left. A graveside memorial service will be held at the Clayton City Cemetery on April 4, 2020 at 2:00pm with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the Presbyterian Home for Children in Talladega, Alabama. (www.phfc.org)
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020