Winston Keith Tomlinson
Montgomery - Winston Keith Tomlinson passed away at the age of 58 on November 22, 2019. Keith was born and raised in Montgomery, AL and grew up to be an outstanding man under the parenting of his mother (Betty Hogan Tomlinson) and father (Winston Kenneth Tomlinson). He was raised alongside two brothers, (Scott and Mark Tomlinson) who he loved dearly. He accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior at age 12, and strived to live a life that honored his faith.
Keith took great pride in athletics and was a natural athlete from an early age. During his high school years at Hooper Academy, he lettered in football, basketball, and baseball. He was blessed to earn a baseball scholarship to be a pitcher at Huntington College, where he had a tremendous amount of success and was later inducted to the Hall of Fame. During his time at Huntington, he met his future best friend and love of his life, Sharron Carper Tomlinson. He was an adoring and faithful husband for 35 years. His great joy was to make her happy at all times. After several wonderful years of marriage, they welcomed a son, Winston Tyler Tomlinson, who was the light of his life.
Tyler was raised on baseball and stayed eager to learn as much as he could from his dad. On any given afternoon, you could find Keith and Tyler on the ballfields at AUM. Keith became affectionately named 'Coach' by many of Tyler's friends and he poured his heart into teaching them to be the best they could be both in baseball and in life. He was an incredible man of integrity, and always looked for and strived to bring out the best in kids. He was a simple man who simply loved to make others happy and to watch them succeed.
In 2013, Tyler joined Keith in the family business and was blessed to work alongside him every day for 7 wonderful years. In 2017, Keith had the honor of earning the best man role in Tyler's wedding to Lacey Norrell Tomlinson. One short year later, Keith was thrilled to earn his new grandfather name, 'Chief', to grandson Winston 'Shepherd' Tomlinson who instantly became his new pride and joy.
Keith was intentional in all relationships. His life's joys came from giving to others. He was always the first and last to say "I love you". He will be deeply missed every day. Until we see him again, we will keep his memory alive through all the life lessons he taught us.
"And if I go prepare a place for you, I shall come again and bring you to join me, that where I am you should be also." - John 14:3
Services will be held at First Baptist Church Montgomery on Tuesday, November 26 at 12:00 PM. Visitation will be held at 11:00 AM at FBC prior to the service. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Dugan, Billy Arrighi, Jeff Sprague, Zach Sprague, Austin Mayfield, and Estes McLemore.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019