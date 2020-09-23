Woodard Luker Myers
Montgomery - Woodard Luker Myers, 98, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Truman Luker, father of her children, and Dr. Ira Myers; her daughter, Linda Shands; and her grandson, Aaron Price-Williams. Survivors include her three sisters, Grace Faulkner, Sarah Nell Blackburn, Imogene Fincannon; daughter, Patsy Price-Williams; as well as 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Visitation will be at 1:00pm on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Leak Memory Chapel with a Chapel Service at 2:00pm. Burial will follow at Greenwood Serenity Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Myers-Mallory.org
in memory of Woodie Myers.