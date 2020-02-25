|
|
W.T. Hawkins
Montgomery - W.T. is survived by his daughter, Tammy Wright; his three grandchildren, Kirsten Salter (Ben), Michael Wright, and Stephanie Wright; his great grandson, Bennett Salter; his sister Doris J. Noble; his Godson, John Sloan (Tiffany); several nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife of almost 45 years, Marjean Hawkins; his son W.T. (T-Bird) Hawkins, Jr.; his parents, James and Dixie Lucas; his sister Sara L. Bullock; and his brother Walter H. Hawkins.
W.T. worked and enjoyed his job as a fuel storage worker at Maxwell Air Force base for almost 32 years. He also served in the Army for two years and the Army Reserves.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Mike Bagi for all the love and care for the past two and a half years in helping to take care of dad; Barbara Chappell for her love and care of dad the past few weeks; and the nurses and staff of Amedisys Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Children's Ministry at Catoma Baptist Church, 4300 Old Selma Road, Montgomery, Alabama 36108.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020