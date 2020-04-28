Services
Southern Memorial Funeral Home
3154 Highland Ave
Montgomery, AL 36107
334-271-4404
Wyatt Glenn Price


1925 - 2020
Wyatt Glenn Price Obituary
Wyatt Glenn Price

Price, Wyatt Glenn age 94 died on April 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents William Porter Price and Susie Martin Price, his sister, Dorothy Price Mullins, his brothers, William Porter Price, Jr. and Edward Martin Price. Born in Ozark, Alabama on July 29, 1925, Glenn attended Ozark City School and Dale County High School where he was an accomplished and talented football player. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy during World War II and served in the Eastern Theater of Operations. Upon completion of his military service, Glenn attended the University of Alabama where he majored in business administration and was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity. After graduation, he began a long and successful career with GMAC for 40 years. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Shirley Warfel Price, brother, John Sansbury Price (Sarah Margaret), brother in law, William J. Warfel (Jan) niece, Lydia Price Beringer (Michael), George Porter Beringer and William Arthur Beringer, nephew, John Sansbury Price, Jr. (Stephenie) as well as many more nieces and nephews. A private memorial service and interment will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church. Memorials may be sent to St. John's Episcopal Church building fund or the Montgomery Humane Shelter.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
