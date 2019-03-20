|
Yvonne Ann Eckroate
Montgomery - Yvonne Ann Eckroate, 82, of Montgomery, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Florence Spisak; brother, Jack Spisak and sister, Miriam Spisak.
Yvonne is survived by her husband, Edward Eckroate; daughters, MariAnn Wajnberg (Ari) and Gretchen Shaw (Jerimy); son, Christopher Eckroate (Melanie); grandchildren, Sara Beth Wajnberg, Jacob Wajnberg, Emma Shaw, Olivia Eckroate and Charlotte Eckroate; sister, Florence Laubham (Rocky); brother, William Spisak (Joanne); numerous nieces, nephews and loving friends.
She received a B.S. in Education from DuQuense University and an M.A. from Troy in Counseling. Yvonne taught special education in her early years of teaching in Beaver Falls, PA and taught elementary school for over 40 years in Alabama. She then became a school counselor and served as an elementary school counselor for over 10 years in Alabama. She loved painting, gardening, the Catholic Church and being with her family.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at St. Bede Catholic Church (3870 Atlanta Hwy, Montgomery, Al. 36109) from 9:00am to 10:30am in the Parish Hall, a Rosary will be held from 10:30am to 11:00am. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00am with Father Alex Valladares officiating. Burial will be at 2:00pm in St. Margaret's Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Bede the Venerable Parish, Catholic Charities or EWTN.
The family would like to send special thanks to Father Alex Valladares, Father Nicholas Napolitano, her family, loving friends, and many supportive parishioners at St. Bede Catholic Church.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 20, 2019