Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home - Greenville
812 W Commerce Street P. O. Box 573
Greenville, AL 36037
(334) 382-2667
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Magnolia Cemetery
Greenville, AL
Greenville - Yvonne Mathers Deas, 90, from Greenville, AL, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2019. Visitation is at 1:00p.m. on March 15 at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home, Greenville, 334-382-2667. Graveside funeral service at 2:00p.m. at Magnolia Cemetery in Greenville.

Son Malcolm Deas; parents Earl and Bardee (Roberts) Mathers; and sisters Kathryn Huffstetter and Lucy Holland, preceded her in death.

Survivors include her husband, Chester L Deas; children Miriam (Mickey) McMullen and Erin Laine (Bill); sister Miriam Best (Kanah); grandchildren Michele Lee, Charlie George, Chris Deas (Dee) and Lindsay Veloz (Carlos).
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 14, 2019
