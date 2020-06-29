Yvonne Moncrief
Prattville - Mrs. Yvonne Moncrief age 70 a resident of Prattville, AL passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Funeral service will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11am from United Christian Church with Rev. Thaylee Dickerson, Pastor and Rev. Darryl Ervin, Sr., Pastor officiating. Burial to follow at Springhill Cemetery.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.