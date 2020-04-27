|
Aaron David Freed, 43, of Nashville, TN, passed away unexpectedly on March 18, 2020. Aaron was born on December 24, 1976, to Wanda and David Freed in Sellersville, PA. While in high school he excelled in cross country and track and field. He was a member of the 1994 Pennsylvania State gold medal 4X8 relay team. Aaron was also a member of St. Peter’s Covenant Church in Hilltown, PA where he was active with the youth fellowship ministry. Aaron graduated from Pennridge High School in 1995 and went on to study Management of Information Technology at DeSales University in Center Valley, PA, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in 2004. After graduation, Aaron moved to Nashville for a career as an IT Support Engineer and Systems Administrator. In 2006, he met his beloved wife Whitney, and they were married in May of 2009. Aaron was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Ernest and Violet Freed, and his maternal grandparents, Lester and Arlene Beer. He is survived by his wife Whitney Smalley-Freed, his parents David and Wanda Freed of Ocean View, DE, his sister Tarah Pisciotti (Michael) of Ocean View, DE, and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Aaron was a lifelong Philadelphia Eagles fan and enjoyed watching the games every week and chanting the Eagles’ Victory Song with other local fans. Aaron was an avid angler, who loved nature and being outside. He enjoyed regular trips to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the mountains of Colorado, the beaches of lower Delaware, and Assateague State Park in Maryland. He was a member of Cheekwood Botanical Gardens in Nashville and always enjoyed seeing what was currently in bloom while visiting the gardens with Whitney. Aaron was a charter member of the Black Abbey Mug Club and a member of the Boscos Mug Club for several years previous to that. He enjoyed weekly outings with his best friends, sampling a variety of craft beers. Aaron enjoyed playing (and occasionally winning) trivia at Black Abbey with his friends. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in memory of Aaron to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (https://afsp.donordrive.com/i…;) or Friends of the Smokies (https://friendsofthesmokies.o…;). A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at The Black Abbey Fellowship Hall in Nashville once it is possible for family and friends to congregate again.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on May 3, 2020