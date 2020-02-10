Home

Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
6835 Ridge Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
215-482-5200
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Philip Neri Church
437 Ridge Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Philip Neri Church
437 Ridge Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA
View Map
Albert J. LaBrusciano Obituary
Albert J. LaBrusciano, on February 7, 2020, at the age of 89. Son of the late John and Maria (Chimenti) LaBrusciano. Father of Albert F. (Ursula), Sharon Warfield (Stephen), Steven (Melissa), and Guy. Grandfather of Ursula (Ron), Anthony (Sommer), Nathan (Emily), Tegan (Derek), Morgan (David), Angela (Brendan), and Cortney Brick (Logan). Great-grandfather of Justin, Amaya, Briella, Julia, Lena, Dillon, Embery, and Weston. Brother of Josephine Hudy, Rose Augustine, and the late Angelina Beck, James, Eleanor Patitucci, Carmella Riccobono and Frank. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and Friends are invited to Viewing on Wednesday at 9:30 AM followed by Funeral Mass at 11 AM at St. Philip Neri Church in Lafayette Hill. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Albert’s memory may be made to Children’s Tumor Foundation (CTF) for Neurofibromatosis (NF) 370 Lexington Ave Ste 2100, New York, NY 10017, https://www.ctf.org/get-involved/make-a-donation
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Feb. 12, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -