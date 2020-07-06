Albert Spencer Taddei, age 87, of Maple Glen, PA, died in the early hours of June 23, 2020, surrounded by his children and has returned to the loving embrace of his wife Eileen. Born in Abington, PA, he was the son of the late Ralph and Mary (nee Porcher) Taddei. Spencer served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was a proud Union Electrician for over 40 years. He lit up countless shows – his proudest being the annual Philadelphia Flower show for over 17 years as the head electrician at the Philadelphia Civic Center. Spencer was also an active volunteer with the St. Alphonsus Church, School, and the St. Alphonsus Boy Scout Troop – his most memorable scouting experience was canoeing down the Potomac River with his two sons. He is survived by his children Michael Spencer Taddei of Aston, PA, Mary and John DePaul of Willow Grove, Bernadette Spencer Taddei of Maple Glen, Catherine and Grant Rogers of Woodbridge, VA and Matthew and Laura (Gido) Taddei of Malvern. He is the loving grandfather of Anthony and Amy, Richard and Alyssa, Jack, Kevin, Sarah, Vincent, Timothy, Colin, Patrick, Josh, Rachel, Dillon, and Meg and great grandfather of precious Kyle and Luca. He is also survived by his sisters Marguerite Kilroy of Oreland, PA and Carol Andrusko of Pocono Lake, PA. He was predeceased by his wife Eileen, his brothers Ralph, Gene and Francis and his sisters Mary, Thelma, Philomena, Kathleen and Barbara. Spencer’s Funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Alphonsus Church with Interment in St. John Neumann Cemetery. Remembrances in his name may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Philadelphia – https://www.philarmh.org/donate/
3925 Chestnut Street. Philadelphia, PA 19104. Photos and tributes may be shared at www.UrbanFuneralHome.com