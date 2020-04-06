|
Alberta Urbach Mallozzi of Ambler passed on April 1, 2020 at ACT’s of Ft Washington at the age of 85. She was born in Ambler on May 8, 1934 daughter of Ell and Norman Urbach and was wife of John J Mallozzi. Alberta was a graduate of Ambler High School and was a homemaker. She was a member of Calvary Methodist Church in Ambler and Lehman Methodist Church of Hatboro. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, John J Mallozzi and daughters Beth Mallozzi-Roberts of Bala Cynwyd and Kimberly Mallozzi-Mele of Ambler, PA. She is also survived by grandchildren Christopher, Joseph and John Mele, and Brian and Ashley Roberts. Funeral arrangements are private. Arrangements by Shaeff-Myers Funeral Home
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Apr. 19, 2020