Albireo V. Dragani, 90, of Lansdale, PA, formerly of Ambler, PA took his last breath on April 28, 2020 after several months of declining health. He married the girl next door, Alberta ‘Bert’ (Angelillis) Dragani & was her loving husband for 63 years. Al was born in Nanticoke, PA on June 26, 1929 to the late Angelo & Maria (Valentinetti) Dragani. He was a graduate of Ambler High School & was co-captain of their legendary 1947 undefeated football team. He proudly served his country as a U.S. Marine in the Korean War & remained friends with William Scharek (‘Sharkie’), currently living in Wildwood, FL whom he met as they were walking up the front steps of the enlistment office. Al played semi-pro football for numerous teams & for the 2nd & 10th Marines. He was an avid sports fan, especially football & boxing, and as few may know, was also a talented sketch artist. Al worked for Keasbey & Mattison Co. for 27 years & then for William H. Rorer Inc. for over 20 years, carpooling with the same group every day. He was a member of the infamous “Liar’s Club” who held their meetings at McDonald’s & other local coffee shops. He liked to travel and Bert would proudly display the magnets they’d curated from every port/destination on their refrigerator. Beloved by all - Al, Big Al, Albie, Uncle, Mr D, Pop-Pop, Dad - could be counted on & never missed an opportunity to share good food or a cold beer with you! He was a devoted family man. Along with his wife, he is survived by his two sons: Timothy Dragani (Michele), & Thomas Dragani; a grandson: Anthony D. Dragani; and 7 nieces & nephews. He was predeceased by siblings: Gildo, Gilda, Valdo, Arnaldo & Pompeo Dragani. A private funeral service will be held. Interment will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Ambler. A Celebration of Life will be held when the current Covid-19 restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice. Semper Fi, Sgt!
Published in Montgomery Newspapers from May 1 to May 10, 2020.