Alene "Sue" Donne Haines, 85, formerly of Ambler, went home to be with her Lord on March 4, 2019. She was the wife of the late David Earl Haines.
Born in Pottsville, PA, she was the daughter of Philip Womelsdorf and Marion (Freed) Donne.
Alene earned a BA from Muhlenberg College in 1966 and taught third grade at Spring House School in the late 1960's. Over many years, she was a Sunday School teacher, youth leader and a trustee at Calvary United Methodist Church in Ambler having served in several capacities at the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference level. She was on the Board of Lady Visitors of St. Christopher's Hospital and was active in the Montgomery County Superkids. She served on the board of Heritage Towers, now Wesley Enhanced Living, and chaired the Wesley Enhanced Living Foundation. Alene also served for decades on the board of Methodist Home for Children in Philadelphia during which time she raised funds for Fresh Start, a program for young mothers who aged out of the system to provide stable housing and training opportunities to help break the cycle of dependency. A wing of the building that provides safe housing was named after her. Alene was president of the Ambler Symphony Orchestra for many years. In addition, she was a tireless care taker of her husband, aging parents and in-laws.
She is survived by her daughters: Nancy (John, III) Hines of Ambler and Donna (John) Foley of Winchester VA; three grandchildren: John (Tara) Hines, IV of Ashburn, VA, Anne (Mark) McGinley of Harrogate, England and David (Leah) Hines of Cary, NC, as well as four great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Alene's life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 16 at Calvary United Methodist Church, 16 E. Park Avenue, Ambler, PA, where the family will receive guests from 9:30 a.m., until the time of the service. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wesley Enhanced Living Foundation, 200 Veterans Lane, Doylestown, PA 18901 (please mark "Benevolent Care in memory of Sue Haines" on the check memo).
Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home, Doylestown
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Mar. 17, 2019