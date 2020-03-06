|
Allen “Durrell” Keller, 75, of Quakertown, went to his Lord and Savior on March 5, 2020 after heroically battling with glioblastoma multiforme brain cancer. He was the husband of Linda Ann (Strawsnyder) Keller. They celebrated 43 years of marriage last October. Born in Quakertown, PA, he was the son of the late Winfield and Sevilla (Painter) Keller. He was known by his middle name “Durrell” by family and friends and most of his classmates at Quakertown Community High School, from which he graduated in 1965. Allen was drafted into the army and served in Vietnam in the 1/92nd Field Artillery unit. Upon his discharge, he became a pipefitter at Bethlehem Steel in Bethlehem, where he worked for 33 years until the company closed its operations in Bethlehem. He was active at St. Matthews Evangelical Lutheran Church in Perkasie during his lifetime, serving for many years on the Evangelism committee and on Church Council. “Durrell” enjoyed being with his family, taking care of the family property (especially working in the fields on his tractor) and traveling. He spent many summers on the beach at the Jersey shore, playing with his family or watching his grandchildren. Survivors: wife Linda, daughter Liane Reiss (Eric), son Adam (Bobbie), son Marc (Alyssa), and step daughter Rachelle Renninger (Patrick); grandchildren Addison, Lorelai and Kenna Keller, Paige and Grady Reiss, Aiden and Arianna Renninger; brothers James (Dolores) and John (Linda) and Reynold; sister-in-law Diane Bloch (Randy); 10 nieces and nephews. Allen was preceded in death by brothers, Harold and Carroll, and sister-in-law Carole. A calling hour will be held on Thursday, March 12 from 6:00-8:00 P.M. in the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) 821 W. Broad St. Quakertown, PA 18951. Additional calling hour will be held on Friday, March 13 from 10:00-11:00 A.M. at St. Matthews Evangelical Lutheran Church 3668 Ridge Rd. Perkasie, PA 18944, followed by a service at 11:00 A.M. in the church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the church at the above address.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Mar. 15, 2020