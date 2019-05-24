|
Andrew T. (Drew) Barrett, 58, of Lakewood, CO, formerly of Glenside and North Wales passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019. Andrew was born in Abington, PA on August 22, 1960, a son of the late Beatrice R. (O’Donnell) and John F. Barrett. He was a former member of St. Luke the Evangelist Church. Loving brother of Mark and brother-in-law of Nanette (St. Arnault). Andrew is also survived by 4 loving nieces; Caitlin, Anne, Theresa and Elizabeth. Family will receive relatives and friends Wednesday, June 12th from 6-8 PM at the Walter J. Meyers Funeral Home 507 West Ave. Jenkintown, PA. Family will also receive relatives and friends on Thursday, June 13th from 12:30-1:20 PM followed by a funeral mass at 1:30 PM both at St. Luke the Evangelist Church 2316 Fairhill Ave. in Glenside, PA. His interment will be held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Lamb Foundation 114 North Main St. North Wales, PA 19454 or at https://lambpa.com/ Condolences: www.meyersfh.com
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on June 2, 2019