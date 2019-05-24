Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Barrett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Barrett

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Andrew Barrett Obituary
Andrew T. (Drew) Barrett, 58, of Lakewood, CO, formerly of Glenside and North Wales passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019. Andrew was born in Abington, PA on August 22, 1960, a son of the late Beatrice R. (O’Donnell) and John F. Barrett. He was a former member of St. Luke the Evangelist Church. Loving brother of Mark and brother-in-law of Nanette (St. Arnault). Andrew is also survived by 4 loving nieces; Caitlin, Anne, Theresa and Elizabeth. Family will receive relatives and friends Wednesday, June 12th from 6-8 PM at the Walter J. Meyers Funeral Home 507 West Ave. Jenkintown, PA. Family will also receive relatives and friends on Thursday, June 13th from 12:30-1:20 PM followed by a funeral mass at 1:30 PM both at St. Luke the Evangelist Church 2316 Fairhill Ave. in Glenside, PA. His interment will be held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Lamb Foundation 114 North Main St. North Wales, PA 19454 or at https://lambpa.com/ Condolences: www.meyersfh.com
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.